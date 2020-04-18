Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to “Hold”

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from the stabilization of revenues in the company’s Light & Motion and Vacuum & Analysis segments. Moreover, the improving semiconductor market, as indicated by strong logic and foundry spending, and memory capital expenditure bode well for the company’s prospects. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. Moreover, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets. However, the company’s results are affected by headwinds in the advanced market segment, stemming from the United States-China trade war-related tariffs. Moreover, a decline in the equipment and solutions segment is hurting growth prospects. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

