Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) to Buy

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of SSD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 284,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

