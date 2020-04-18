Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Buy

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $339.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $10.49.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $39,947,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239 over the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

