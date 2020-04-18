Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to Buy

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Topcon stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $820.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Topcon has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

