$0.05 EPS Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. EnLink Midstream also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 840,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,621,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,520. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $517.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

