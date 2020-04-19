-$0.09 EPS Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). ConforMIS reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFMS shares. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,355. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

