-$0.12 EPS Expected for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERC. Maxim Group lowered Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,951,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,670.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 151,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,025. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

