$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 213,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,284. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,162,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in TechTarget by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.