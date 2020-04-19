$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

