$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.49. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.37. 15,359,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,029,208. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

