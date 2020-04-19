$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after buying an additional 1,143,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,111. The company has a market cap of $686.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.51%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

