$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

