$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PENN stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,563. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $9,590,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.