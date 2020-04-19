-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 8,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

