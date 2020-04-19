$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. M.D.C. posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Wedbush reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

MDC traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 903,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $530,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in M.D.C. by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,849,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.