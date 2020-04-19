-$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.34). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.27) to ($4.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 699,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.