1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLWS. ValuEngine cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 641,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

