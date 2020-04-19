$126.90 Million in Sales Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will post sales of $126.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.90 million and the lowest is $117.30 million. Haymaker Acquisition reported sales of $137.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year sales of $479.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.70 million to $621.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $655.90 million, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $715.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 657,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

In other news, Director Leonard I. Fluxman purchased 75,000 shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

