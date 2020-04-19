$14.01 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post $14.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.73 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $54.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.56 million to $55.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.30 million, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $62.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 95,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

