$243.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $243.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.50 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $216.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $977.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $995.15 million, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:BXS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,076. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.