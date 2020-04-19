$32.25 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $32.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $147.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $162.20 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $163.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 213,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,481.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,162,489. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

