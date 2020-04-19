$719.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce sales of $719.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the highest is $738.50 million. CAE reported sales of $768.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CAE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 1,763,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

