888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195.75 ($2.57).

888 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities downgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

Shares of 888 Holdings Public stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 140 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 751,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.08. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. 888 Holdings Public has a 1 year low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. 888 Holdings Public’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.