89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 89bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 17,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

