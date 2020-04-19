89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ETNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 17,112 shares of the company were exchanged. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

