$92.22 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post $92.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.25 million. Q2 posted sales of $71.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $409.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $414.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $521.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

In related news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,983,933.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,273 shares of company stock valued at $28,331,050. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 380,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,556. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $93.90.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

