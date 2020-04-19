Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. In the quarter, Abbott registered strong and consistent performance within EPD and Medical Devices segments. Abbott has been in news within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Also, solid contributions from Diagnostics were encouraging on double-digit growth in core laboratory. Within Structural Heart, worldwide uptake of MitraClip improved further. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been promising. Abbott put up a mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results, where the earnings remained in line with the consensus mark but revenues exceeded the same. However, sluggish Neuromodulation and Vascular sales dented growth. Further, lower infectious disease testing sales in Africa and global coronavirus outbreak dented the company’s international performance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

