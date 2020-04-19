Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $97.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

