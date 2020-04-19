Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

