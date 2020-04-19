AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lowered by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

ABBV traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $83.45. 10,732,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

