Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $196.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. Accenture is currently a global leader in the Salesforce implementation service space. On the flip side, Accenture continues to face pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys. Global presence exposes Accenture to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks is a concern. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Accenture have declined over the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

