Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,941. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

