Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.40. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

