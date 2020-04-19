Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 293,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,139. The company has a market capitalization of $465.07 million, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 96.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 3.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

