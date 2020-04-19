AdHive (ADH) Price Reaches $0.0008

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $99,594.69 and $134.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000370 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.