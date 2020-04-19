Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60.77 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Algorand has a total market cap of $133.36 million and $60.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,231,580,835 coins and its circulating supply is 700,308,992 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

