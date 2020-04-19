Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

