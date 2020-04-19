American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $142.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Water Works is gaining from systematic investment. Planned capital expenditure of $20-$22 billion over the next decade to strengthen its infrastructure will enable it to provide efficient services to the expanding customer base. The company continues to expand its service territory through acquisitions and organic means. American Water subsidiaries in California and Pennsylvania will continue to provide services despite non-payment due to crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic Shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, fluctuating weather conditions adversely impact demand for water and lowers profitability of the company. The company is also subject to stringent regulations, high debt, and risk of accidents and contamination due to soiling of old pipelines.”

AWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,943. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 222,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

