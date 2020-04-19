Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $234.97. 2,830,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

