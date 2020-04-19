Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $580,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million.

ALPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

