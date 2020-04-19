Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 662,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

