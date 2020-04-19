Analysts Anticipate CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) to post sales of $522.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.23 million and the highest is $526.96 million. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH reported sales of $587.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of CCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,226. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.78. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 598,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

