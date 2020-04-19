Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.27. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 259,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,246. The company has a market cap of $436.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 344,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

