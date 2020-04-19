Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 9,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,985. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

