Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
KINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.
Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 9,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,985. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.91.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
