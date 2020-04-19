Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 95,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,609. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.