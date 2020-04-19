Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $6.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.26 and the highest is $7.08. Anthem reported earnings per share of $6.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $22.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.07 to $22.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.76 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $267.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,484. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average of $271.40. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Anthem by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after buying an additional 257,564 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Anthem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

