Analysts Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report sales of $416.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.40 million. Century Aluminum reported sales of $490.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 837,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

