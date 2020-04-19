Analysts Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.33 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report sales of $416.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.40 million. Century Aluminum reported sales of $490.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 837,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.