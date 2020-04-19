Analysts Expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 3,904,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,485. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

