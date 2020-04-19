Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.36. Home Depot posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

