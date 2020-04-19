Analysts Expect Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Post $0.00 EPS

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lantronix’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 61,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

